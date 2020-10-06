Elizabeth Alice Miller



Fredrick - Elizabeth Alice Miller passed away on Friday October 2nd 2020 in Fredrick Maryland. Elizabeth was born on May 2nd, 1981 in West Chester, Pa. She was the daughter of Robin McCarthy of Newburg, Pa and Edgar V. Miller Jr of Denver, Pa. She is survived by her sons Reese, Parker, Pierce and Ashton Gearhart. She is also survived by her twin brother Edgar V. Miller III of Shippensburg, Pa, sister Sara Saliga of Shippensburg, Pa and sister Amanda Russell of Hagerstown, MD. Elizabeth was a beautiful soul that would have given anyone the shirt off her back. She was funny, smart and could make anyone feel loved. Her laugh was contagious and her family and friends will miss her dearly. Memorial service to be held at her sisters' home on October 17th, 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be given to her GoFundMe page to assist in her memorial services.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store