1/1
Elizabeth Alice Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Alice Miller

Fredrick - Elizabeth Alice Miller passed away on Friday October 2nd 2020 in Fredrick Maryland. Elizabeth was born on May 2nd, 1981 in West Chester, Pa. She was the daughter of Robin McCarthy of Newburg, Pa and Edgar V. Miller Jr of Denver, Pa. She is survived by her sons Reese, Parker, Pierce and Ashton Gearhart. She is also survived by her twin brother Edgar V. Miller III of Shippensburg, Pa, sister Sara Saliga of Shippensburg, Pa and sister Amanda Russell of Hagerstown, MD. Elizabeth was a beautiful soul that would have given anyone the shirt off her back. She was funny, smart and could make anyone feel loved. Her laugh was contagious and her family and friends will miss her dearly. Memorial service to be held at her sisters' home on October 17th, 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be given to her GoFundMe page to assist in her memorial services.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved