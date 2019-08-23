|
Elizabeth D. Geisinger
Shippensburg - Elizabeth D. Geisinger, 83, of Shippensburg, PA, passed away Thursday morning, August 22, 2019 at her home. Born August 4, 1936 in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Dorothy Foulke Zuberka. She was a 1954 graduate of the Kutztown High School and was employed at the Allen Organ Co. in Macungie for 36 years, retiring in 2000. Mrs. Geisinger was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Chambersburg. Her husband, Ray Geisinger, preceded her in death on May 21, 1995.
She is survived by her son, Vernon Geisinger (Vickie) of Shippensburg; two grandsons, Andrew Geisinger (Joanna) and Jeremy Geisinger (Bethany); four great-grandchildren, Austin, Anthony, Jace, and Baylee; and her sister, Lucille Zettlemoyer. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Georgina Schmall; and two brothers, Henry and Edward Zuberka.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 2695 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Christopher Frye will officiate. Interment will follow at Parklawns Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5059 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 23, 2019