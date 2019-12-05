|
|
Elizabeth Edwards
Chambersburg - Elizabeth "Betty" Edwards met the God of all comfort on 11/19/19. She passed of natural causes at her home in Chambersburg surrounded by family. She was 92 and was born on March 8, 1927 in Curwensville, PA. She was the eleventh of the fifteen children of John Murl and Emma Elizabeth Lockard, Osterburg, PA. She is survived by her five children: William Edwards (wife Karen), Harrisburg, PA; Patricia Dobson (husband Jeff), Greenbelt, MD; Jeanne Clark, Chambersburg, PA; Calvin Edwards (wife Chris), Fayetteville, PA and Robert Edwards (wife Sami), Vancouver, WA. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Her husband of 48 years, Leonard "Chuck" Edwards, predeceased her in 1996.
Betty grew up on a farm in a relationship rich family. She often said that someone had to tell them that there was a Great Depression going on because otherwise they wouldn't have known about it on the farm. She spoke fondly of her loving parents. She recalled that her father saved some of his sandwich from lunch. When he got home from work, he carefully sliced it up so that each child got a small piece of sandwich - it was such a treat!
Betty worked a variety of jobs throughout her life. She welded gas mask cartridges for 3M in Pittsburgh during WWII, met her future husband Leonard while a waitress at the former Blue Bird Restaurant in Chambersburg and like many local women of her era, worked as a seamstress at the former Stanley Company in Chambersburg. Betty was known for her sticky buns, sand tarts, and fruitcake that she sold at the Market House on 3rd Street. She worked at the former Waynesboro Knitting Mill, was a concrete finisher at Nitterhouse, and a laundry worker at Leader Nursing Home - often doing the clothes of people much younger than her. Her last job was at the Chambersburg Sunnyway store where she worked in the deli until her early '80s.
She was a voracious reader and could still perfectly recite poetry she had memorized for school as a child: "I Wondered Lonely as a Cloud" (Wordsworth), "The Village Blacksmith" (Longfellow), and "In Flanders Fields" (McCrae). Although most wouldn't immediately think of her as tenacious, she demonstrated that she was just that by graduating from high school in 1992 at 65 years old. Betty also loved flowers and in hard times gardened to feed her family.
Betty was revered by everyone who knew her. She especially loved her children and grandchildren. She left a wide wake in setting an example of unconditional love that will endure for generations. She also set an example of patience, endurance, and forgiveness over a life of multiple hardships and hard work.
In an act consistent with who she was, Betty donated her body to science. There will be a memorial service at a date and location to be determined. The family intends to spread her ashes on the family farm in Osterburg. Donation in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Salvation Army, , or the Boys and Girls Clubs of Shippensburg and Chambersburg. Contact the family for details.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019