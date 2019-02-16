Services
Elizabeth F. Shoap

Chambersburg - Elizabeth F. Shoap, 98, of Chambersburg, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital.

She was born Tuesday, September 21, 1920 in Harrisburg, the daughter of the late Edmund Weist Critchley and Frances Livingston Holt Critchley.

Elizabeth was a graduate of the Pottstown Area High School. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Shippensburg. Elizabeth was a former member of the Carlisle Garden Club, a former member of the Shippensburg Civic Club, and worked as a volunteer at the Chambersburg Hospital.

She was a member of a weekly women's Bible study group, enjoyed gardening, animals, feeding the birds, and loved and cherished her family.

Surviving is her husband of 72 years, whom she married September 21, 1946; two sons, Kenneth E. (wife Vicki) Shoap, Lurgan, and Richard L. (wife Patricia) Shoap, Chambersburg; two grandchildren, Lindsey E. (husband Jessy) Ringquist, Gettysburg, and Matthew B. Shoap, Chambersburg.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Presbyterian Church of Shippensburg, with the Rev. Michael K. Miller officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held Wednesday, from 6:30 p.m. until the time of the service in the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Presbyterian Church of Shippensburg, 12 South Prince Street, Shippensburg, PA 17257 or the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road, Chambersburg, PA 17201.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 16, 2019
