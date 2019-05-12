Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center
333 Falling Spring Rd.
Chambersburg, PA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
320 Philadelphia Ave.
Chambersburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Vournakes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth M. "Bebe" Vournakes


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth M. "Bebe" Vournakes Obituary
Elizabeth M. "Bebe" Vournakes

Chambersburg, PA - Elizabeth M. "Bebe" Vournakes, age 97, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center, in New Jersey. Born September 16, 1921, in Scranton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas L. and Elizabeth M. Taylor Moran.

Mrs. Vournakes was a graduate of Marywood University of Scranton, PA and St. Mary's Hospital in Minnesota. She worked as a teacher and dietician for the Chambersburg Area School District, where she retired after a number of years of service. Bebe was a WWII veteran, serving honorably during WWII in Germany and England. She was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, The VFW, and American Legion, both in Chambersburg, and the Colonial Dames of the Seventeenth Century. Notably she was a former editor of the women's page and had written and produced "What's Cooking" with Bebe Moran on WGBI TV, until she had married.

Surviving is her nephew and Godchild, Thomas Moran of ME and numerous other nieces, nephews, and extended family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband M. John Vournakes, Mark Vournakes, and siblings, Thomas Moran, Joan O'Boyle, Margaret Jean Rhue, and Sally Kearney.

A Memorial Mass will be offered on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 11 AM at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA, where the Very Rev. Fr. Luis Rodriguez will celebrate. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 16, 2019, from 4 - 7 PM at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA. Interment will follow the Mass in Corpus Christi Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the John and Elizabeth Vournakes Scholarship Fund, c/o Marywood University, 2300 Adams Ave, Scranton, PA 18509 or the St. Josephs Center in Scranton, PA. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now