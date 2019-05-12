|
|
Elizabeth M. "Bebe" Vournakes
Chambersburg, PA - Elizabeth M. "Bebe" Vournakes, age 97, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center, in New Jersey. Born September 16, 1921, in Scranton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas L. and Elizabeth M. Taylor Moran.
Mrs. Vournakes was a graduate of Marywood University of Scranton, PA and St. Mary's Hospital in Minnesota. She worked as a teacher and dietician for the Chambersburg Area School District, where she retired after a number of years of service. Bebe was a WWII veteran, serving honorably during WWII in Germany and England. She was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, The VFW, and American Legion, both in Chambersburg, and the Colonial Dames of the Seventeenth Century. Notably she was a former editor of the women's page and had written and produced "What's Cooking" with Bebe Moran on WGBI TV, until she had married.
Surviving is her nephew and Godchild, Thomas Moran of ME and numerous other nieces, nephews, and extended family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband M. John Vournakes, Mark Vournakes, and siblings, Thomas Moran, Joan O'Boyle, Margaret Jean Rhue, and Sally Kearney.
A Memorial Mass will be offered on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 11 AM at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA, where the Very Rev. Fr. Luis Rodriguez will celebrate. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 16, 2019, from 4 - 7 PM at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA. Interment will follow the Mass in Corpus Christi Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the John and Elizabeth Vournakes Scholarship Fund, c/o Marywood University, 2300 Adams Ave, Scranton, PA 18509 or the St. Josephs Center in Scranton, PA. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on May 12, 2019