Elizabeth Naugle
Chambersburg - Elizabeth V. Naugle, 89 of Chambersburg passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Menno Haven. She was born July 4, 1930 in Spring Run PA, the daughter of the late Nelson S. and Matilda C. Happle Hammond. She was a seamstress at Stanley Company in Chambersburg for many years, retiring in 1993. She is survived by her son, Andrew G. Naugle, and his wife, Dawn and grandson, Joshua; two sisters: Louise Peterson and Mabel Whisler, two brothers: Harvey Hammond, William Hammond and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Dallas Andrew Naugle (2007), she was preceded in death by her sister, Mildred Tritt. A graveside service will be held will be held 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Parklawns Memorial Gardens with Pastor Andy Ficks officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at Sellers Funeral Home.com
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.