Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
51 Asper Drive
Shippensburg, PA 17257
717-532-4100
Ella Mae Weaver

Ella Mae Weaver Obituary
Ella Mae Weaver

Shippensburg - Ella Mae Weaver, age 70, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Tuesday, December 28, 1948 in Hagerstown, MD, the daughter of Naomi (Hege) Martin and the late Maurice Martin.

She is survived by her husband, Elam Weaver; four daughters, Reyna Sue, Autumn Joy, Beth Lanette, Janee Dawn; five sons, Dannel Hans, Larry Stephen, Davon Evan, Elam Dale, Brendan Lee and two sisters, Lois Horst and Velda Ghattas. She is also survived by 46 grandchildren. Ella Mae was preceded in death by three grandchildren and a foster sister, Anita King.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, November 2 at Shippensburg Christian Fellowship Church, 10600 Blind Lane, Shippensburg with Pastor Harvey Reiff officiating. Interment will follow at Shippensburg Christian Fellowship Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 1 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM and 6:00 -8:00 PM at the Shippensburg Christian Fellowship Church.

For a full obituary please go to www.DuganFH.com and to share online condolences.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
