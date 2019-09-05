|
Elmer Packheiser
Greencastle - Elmer D. Packheiser, author of "An American Life" passed away on September 1, 2019. He had recently written the book to share his life stories as he followed the legacy instilled in him by his parents and immigrant grandparents to achieve the American dream. He was 91 years old. Born in Montana, Elmer was raised as a homesteader where he and his brother, Frank, learned to ride horses at the age of five so that they could go with their mother who taught in a one-room school house.
A few years later, they moved to the family farm in Vichy, Missouri. Elmer's sister, Ilene, soon joined the family and they spent many wonderful years growing up in the Ozarks. At sixteen, Elmer spent a memorable summer as a cowboy working the range back in Montana.
Upon graduation from high school, he enlisted in the Navy. He served as a Medic and was very proud of serving in WWII. He attended the Missouri University and he graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He accepted a position with General Electric and worked on test jet engines and on the Man-Orbiting Lab. Elmer moved to Annapolis to work for Westinghouse on sonar systems and on AWAC radar. He also became a Toastmaster and was elected at the Lt. Governor for the District 18. Upon retirement, Elmer moved to Greencastle where he taught Physics at Hagertown CC and worked on the Martin's Mill Bridge prior to the 150th Celebration.
We would like to express our gratitude to Pamela Henderson who served as their health care advocate and friend for over 25 years. We also wish to thank Pastor Horn for his kindness and support over the years. Sincere gratitude to the staff at Menno Haven for their excellent care and compassion. Donations are requested to be made to the Employee Appreciation Fund C/O Development Services, 2011 Scotland Ave, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
A graveside service with military honors provided by the Chambersburg V.F.W. Honor Guard will be held on Friday September 6 at 2:00 PM at the Cedar Hill Cemetery Greencastle with Rev. Martin Horn officiating. There will be no public viewing. Our thanks also to the arrangements made by Martin Zimmerman at Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home in Greencastle, PA.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 5, 2019