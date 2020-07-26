1/1
Elouise Statler
Elouise Statler

Greencastle - On Friday, July 24, 2020, Elouise Marie Statler, loving mother, went to be with the Lord.

Elouise was born September 27, 1938 in Antrim Township, Franklin County, PA, and she was the daughter of the late Adam Stanley and Frances Mae (Binkley) Bartles. She was a 1956 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School.

In 1965 she married her husband Ivan Lee Statler. Elouise began her career at Citizen's National Bank, where she worked in various capacities, including assistant branch manager. After the banking world, Elouise worked several years at Messiah College.

She was a member of the Trinity United Church of Christ in State Line, PA and also attended the Slate Hill Mennonite Church of Camp Hill, PA.

Elouise, Ivan and their daughter Lisa, enjoyed camping and family vacations. After Ivan's passing, Elouise and Lisa continued to enjoy traveling with favorite destinations being Williamsburg and Walt Disney World. Elouise enjoyed bowling, reading and was an avid New York Yankees baseball fan.

Elouise was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Statler of Mechanicsburg, PA, a brother Richard Bartles and wife Janice of Greencastle, PA and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 29 at 10:30 AM at the Parklawns Memorial Gardens in Chambersburg, PA with Pastor Lynn Shertzer officiating. There will be no public viewing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Trinity United Church of Christ 29 East Avenue State Line PA 17263 or to Slate Hill Mennonite Church 1352 Slate Hill Road Camp Hill PA 17011. Arrangements were handled by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2828
