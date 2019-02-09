Services
Shippensburg - Elva Jane Goodhart, 80, passed away on January 23, 2019. Born in Lewistown, PA, on June 10, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Theodore & Ruth Brock Freed. Jane had worked for the federal government at Mechanicsburg Naval Depot, the U.S. Army at the Pentagon, where she received many awards for excellent work, and retired from Letterkenny Army Depot. She was a past Shippensburg Borough Tax Collector. Jane was a former organist at her church, Mainsville Church. She was a member of the Branch Creek Senior Center, the Cumberland Valley Grange #2104, and the Shippensburg A.A.R.P. She was a graduate of the Juniata Joint High School, Mifflintown, and also studied music at Elizabethtown College. She married W. Edward Goodhart in May 1981. He preceded her in death in 2011. Surviving are four nephews, Leonard, Steve, Jeff, and Tommy; two sisters-in-law, Ursula Criswell and Winifred Mills; and several nieces and nephews. Per the request of Elva Jane, there will be no services. Burial took place in Spring Hill Cemetery, Shippensburg. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 9, 2019
