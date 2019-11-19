Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Elva K. Shetter Chambers


1924 - 2019
Elva K. Shetter Chambers Obituary
Elva K. Shetter Chambers

Chambersburg, PA - Elva K. Shetter Chambers, 95, of Chambersburg, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Village at Luther Ridge. Born March 7, 1924 in Shippensburg, she was a daughter of the late Oliver Rotz, Sr. and Edna DeHart Rotz.

She was employed as a cashier at the former Acme Market for 30 years until her retirement and still remembered all of her regular customers. She was a member of King Street Church, taught 11th grade Sunday school for 14 years, and was part of the Spiritual Caregivers for 30 years. She enjoyed riding horses and motorcycles. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren

She is survived by her son, Glenn Shetter and wife Linda of Chambersburg; two granddaughters, Lisa Byers and husband Jerry of Chambersburg, and Glenda Arnold and husband Kevin of Camp Hill; six great grandchildren, Rebecca Booz, and husband Nathan, Brenton Byers, and Bryson Byers, and Alexander, Ava, and Avery Arnold; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Elva is preceded in death by her first husband, Glenn B. Shetter in 1966; her second husband Ronald S. Chambers in 2018; four brothers, Eugene, Oliver Jr., William and Charles Rotz; and her sister, Charlotte Motter.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 23, 2019, in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Lester F. Stine and Rev. Ron Cook will officiate. Interment will follow in Norland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Friday evening at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to King Street Church, 56 North Second Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201.

Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
