Services
Robert L. Hendricks Funeral Home Inc. | Parklawns Memorial Gardens & Mauso
3218 Philadelphia Ave
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 263-9123
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Robert L. Hendricks Funeral Home Inc. | Parklawns Memorial Gardens & Mauso
3218 Philadelphia Ave
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert L. Hendricks Funeral Home Inc. | Parklawns Memorial Gardens & Mauso
3218 Philadelphia Ave
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elwood Like
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elwood H. Like


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elwood H. Like Obituary
Elwood H. Like

Stephen City, VA - Elwood (Ed) H. Like, 83 passed away on February 22, 2019 at his residence. He was born March 7, 1935 in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Violet (Varner) Like. Ed was an avid golfer, playing whenever he got the chance. He was long time member of the fraternal order of the Eagles, joining the brothers for breakfast daily at the club in most recent years. In the past few years he would walk his neighborhood streets giving out dog treats to all of his neighborhood doggie friends. He retired after 30 plus years as a financial specialist with the Government. Ed is survived by his daughters; Wendy and her husband, Bryan Scott, Karen Like and 2 grandchildren; Kevin and his wife, Melissa Scott and Erika Scott: sisters; Martha Snyder and Patsy Rhine. He was preceded in death by his parent and his wife, Lois Like. Family will receive friends from 10 am until the start of the service at 11 at Robert L Hendricks Funeral Home in Parklawns Memorial Gardens on Wednesday February 27, 2019. Interment will follow in Parklawns Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. Condolences to RobertLHendricks .com
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now