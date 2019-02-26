|
Elwood H. Like
Stephen City, VA - Elwood (Ed) H. Like, 83 passed away on February 22, 2019 at his residence. He was born March 7, 1935 in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Violet (Varner) Like. Ed was an avid golfer, playing whenever he got the chance. He was long time member of the fraternal order of the Eagles, joining the brothers for breakfast daily at the club in most recent years. In the past few years he would walk his neighborhood streets giving out dog treats to all of his neighborhood doggie friends. He retired after 30 plus years as a financial specialist with the Government. Ed is survived by his daughters; Wendy and her husband, Bryan Scott, Karen Like and 2 grandchildren; Kevin and his wife, Melissa Scott and Erika Scott: sisters; Martha Snyder and Patsy Rhine. He was preceded in death by his parent and his wife, Lois Like. Family will receive friends from 10 am until the start of the service at 11 at Robert L Hendricks Funeral Home in Parklawns Memorial Gardens on Wednesday February 27, 2019. Interment will follow in Parklawns Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. Condolences to RobertLHendricks .com
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 26, 2019