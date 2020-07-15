Emma Jane CoverChambersburg - Emma Jane Cover passed away on July 8, 2020 at Paramount Nusing and Rehab. She was born on September 16, 1924, the daughter of the late Jacob Ramer and Susan Caufman Ramer.Her husband, Melvin L. Cover, predeceased her December, 1981. All of her siblings also predeceased her, including five sisters and five brothers.She is survived by her daughter, Evelyn L. Shreiner; grandson, Sidney Ray Shreiner and spouse Le Ann Shreiner, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania, granddaughter, Saundra Kay Klineand spouse, Scott Kline, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; great grandchildren: Andrew Shreiner, Katelyn Shreiner, and Jeremiah Kline and dear friend, Betty Walters.She enjoyed playing the organ and singing. During her younger life she enjoyed sewing, gardening and playing the accordion.There will be a private family viewing at William F. Sellers Funeral Home, Inc. and she will be laid to rest in Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg PA.Her family extends sincere appreciation to all the fine folks working at Paramount Nursing and Rehab For the love and tender care they all freely gave to her.