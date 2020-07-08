Emma Kathleen Hoover
Chambersburg - Emma Kathleen Hoover, age 96 of Chambersburg, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at Menno Haven Rehab Center, Chambersburg. She was born August 25, 1923 in Lurgan Township, Franklin County, the daughter of the late John A. and Bessie M. (Rhone) Hoover.
Emma graduated from the Class of 1942 at Shippensburg High School. She worked as a financial secretary at St. John's United Church of Christ in Chambersburg. She previously worked in the payroll department at H.J. Heinz Company in Chambersburg. She was a life time member of Salem Lutheran Church in Pleasant Hall, where she was a Sunday school teacher and council member. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Alvin Hoover.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Salem Lutheran Church, Pleasant Hall, 9959 Cumberland Hwy., Orrstown, PA with Pastor Ruth Smith officiating. Graveside services will follow. A Visitation will be held at 10:30 AM until time of services. Interment will be in Pleasant Hall Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, 9959 Cumberland Hwy, Orrstown, PA 17244. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com
