|
|
Emma L. Runshaw
Orrstown - Emma L. Runshaw, 78, of Orrstown, departed this life on the morning of Sunday, November 24, 2019, at her home. She was born on June 30, 1941, in Roxbury, a daughter of the late Edward and Martha (Junkins) Holtry. Emma married Merle E. Runshaw, Jr., on September 10, 1960, at the Runshaw family home. Emma worked at the former Stanley Co., as a seamstress for thirty seven years. She and Merle also owned and operated Hickory Hill Kennel, where they bred and raised Bassett Hound, Sharpei, Samoyed, and Shih Tzu. Throughout the years Emma always seemed to have a special way with the dogs. She enjoyed working in her flower beds and large vegetable garden. Emma is survived by her husband of fifty-nine years, Merle; son-in-law, Terry L. Graham of Chambersburg; daughter-in-law, Sherri (Foust) Runshaw of Roxbury; three sisters, Doris Runshaw and husband LeRoy of Roxbury, Sarah Hardy of Roxbury, and Bonnie Asper of Shippensburg; sister-in-law, Freda J. Swisher of Shippensburg; brother-in-law, Carl L. Runshaw of Shippensburg; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Emma was preceded in death by her son, Donald R. Runshaw, who died on January 18, 2010; and her daughter, Karen S. Graham, who died on March 25, 2014. Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, November 29, 2019, at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Pastor John Runshaw and Pastor George Blessing will officiate. Interment will follow in the Mongul Cemetery. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019