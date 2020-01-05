Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Cornerstone Church of Christ
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Cornerstone Church of Christ
1350 Tallow Hill Rd
Chambersburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Theimer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Patrick Theimer


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eric Patrick Theimer Obituary
Eric Patrick Theimer

Quincy, PA - Eric Patrick Theimer, age 69, a resident of Quincy Village passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Born March 17, 1950, in Neenah, WI, he was the son of the late Paul William and Florence Schmitt Theimer.

Mr. Theimer owned and operated a vacuum sales and repair store for many years. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, puzzles, bible study, spending time outdoors, music, and guns.

Surviving are eight children, Dennis Zeis (wife Susan) of St. Thomas, PA, Richard Theimer (wife Susan) of Texas, Kandi Kirchner (husband Randy) of Chambersburg, PA, Christine Livingston (husband Deric) of Chambersburg, PA, Rhonda Theimer of Scotland, PA, Heather Kauffman (husband Douglas) of Shippensburg, PA, Jonathan Theimer of Kansas, and Danielle Gordon of Chambersburg, PA; 23 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Paul Theimer, Jr. "Pudge", Ken Theimer, Kathy Wilquet, and Allan Theimer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Mary "sis" Peck and Greg Theimer.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2 PM at the Cornerstone Church of Christ, 1350 Tallow Hill Rd, Chambersburg, PA 17202, where Pastor Aaron Everett will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the above church and address. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eric's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -