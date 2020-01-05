|
|
Eric Patrick Theimer
Quincy, PA - Eric Patrick Theimer, age 69, a resident of Quincy Village passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Born March 17, 1950, in Neenah, WI, he was the son of the late Paul William and Florence Schmitt Theimer.
Mr. Theimer owned and operated a vacuum sales and repair store for many years. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, puzzles, bible study, spending time outdoors, music, and guns.
Surviving are eight children, Dennis Zeis (wife Susan) of St. Thomas, PA, Richard Theimer (wife Susan) of Texas, Kandi Kirchner (husband Randy) of Chambersburg, PA, Christine Livingston (husband Deric) of Chambersburg, PA, Rhonda Theimer of Scotland, PA, Heather Kauffman (husband Douglas) of Shippensburg, PA, Jonathan Theimer of Kansas, and Danielle Gordon of Chambersburg, PA; 23 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Paul Theimer, Jr. "Pudge", Ken Theimer, Kathy Wilquet, and Allan Theimer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Mary "sis" Peck and Greg Theimer.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2 PM at the Cornerstone Church of Christ, 1350 Tallow Hill Rd, Chambersburg, PA 17202, where Pastor Aaron Everett will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the above church and address. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020