Erma M. Rose
Chambersburg - Erma M. Rose, 92, of Chambersburg and formerly from Bedford County died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Erma was born on February 1, 1928 in Somerset County to the late Merle Frazier and Julia Custer Frazier.
Erma was a homemaker, Pastor's wife and loving mother and sister. Erma enjoyed sewing, gardening, canning, taking care of her family and serving her Lord.
Erma was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Perry D. Rose of 66 years, her parents, four brothers and one sister.
She is survived by her seven children, Linda Baker (Robert), Boswell, PA, Joyce Moorhead (Dave), Bedford, PA, Beverly Covert (Chester), Greencastle, PA, Nancy Drake, Chambersburg, PA, Perry Jr (Susan), Jacksonville, FL, Fredrick (Kimberly), Imler, PA and Norman (Faith), Buffalo Mills, PA, twelve grand children, 21 great grandchildren and 13 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Hazel Jean Clark (Don), Gettysburg, PA and MaryBelle Griffith, Schellsburg, PA.
A Celebration of Life will be held at New Life Worship Center, 7798 Lincoln Way East, Fayetteville, PA 17222 at 11:00 on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Rev. Jeff Ferguson (grandson) will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to New Life Worship Center.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020