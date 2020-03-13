Services
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Carey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest "Lee" Carey


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest "Lee" Carey Obituary
Ernest "Lee" Carey

Shippensburg, PA - Ernest "Lee" Carey, 81, a resident at the Orrstown Personal Care Home, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital.

Born Wednesday, October 19, 1938 in Shippensburg, he was a son of the late Lawrence and Minerva D. Ingram Carey. Lee was a graduate of the Shippensburg High School. He retired as Plant Manager from the former Hoffman Mills, Shippensburg. He was also owner/operator of Carey's Gun Shop in Mainsville for a number of years. Lee was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting and bowling.

He is survived by one daughter, Julie Carey (husband Robert) Boggs, Shippensburg; two sons, Jeff W. (wife Martha) Carey, Sebastian, FL. and Tom E. (wife Terri) Carey, Shippensburg; one sister, Patricia Ann (husband Ronald) Frey, Shippensburg; five grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., with the Rev. Donald L. Herb officiating. Burial will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Orrstown Personal Care Home, 3329 Orrstown Road, Orrstown, PA 17244.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -