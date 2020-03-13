|
|
Ernest "Lee" Carey
Shippensburg, PA - Ernest "Lee" Carey, 81, a resident at the Orrstown Personal Care Home, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born Wednesday, October 19, 1938 in Shippensburg, he was a son of the late Lawrence and Minerva D. Ingram Carey. Lee was a graduate of the Shippensburg High School. He retired as Plant Manager from the former Hoffman Mills, Shippensburg. He was also owner/operator of Carey's Gun Shop in Mainsville for a number of years. Lee was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting and bowling.
He is survived by one daughter, Julie Carey (husband Robert) Boggs, Shippensburg; two sons, Jeff W. (wife Martha) Carey, Sebastian, FL. and Tom E. (wife Terri) Carey, Shippensburg; one sister, Patricia Ann (husband Ronald) Frey, Shippensburg; five grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., with the Rev. Donald L. Herb officiating. Burial will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Orrstown Personal Care Home, 3329 Orrstown Road, Orrstown, PA 17244.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020