Ernestina "Tina" Wilma (Ruggeri) Ellis
Menno Haven - Ernestina "Tina" Wilma (Ruggeri) Ellis, 96, passed away on Saturday, January 26th at Menno Haven. Tina was born in Fairmont, WV, on November 1, 1922. Tina resided in Edison, Perth Amboy, and Fords, NJ before moving to Chambersburg in 1963. She was the daughter of the late Luigi & Rosmina (Vinase) Ruggeri. She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Michael in 2018 & her brother, Joseph.
She is survived by her daughters Michaeleen Yeager (Robert) & Roseann Miller (Donald); grandsons Paul Yeager (Tami), David Miller (Kristy), & John Miller (Chrissy); great granddaughters Alison Yeager & Rilynn Miller.
She was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Tina also volunteered with bingo at the church and several fraternal organizations with Mike. She was also a life member of the ladies auxiliary at the VFW and American Legion.
During WWII, when Mike was in the Navy, Tina traveled to California, Key West, and other locations to be with him. Their loved of travel continued throughout their marriage.
Her many jobs included the optical shop at Raritan Arsenal in NJ, Two Guys, Nichols, & Bon Ton/Eyerlys.
Tina was a lady who loved working with her hands & was a talented seamstress making clothing, slipcovers, drapes, as well as knitting & crocheting. Her cooking & baking was enjoyed by family & friends, especially her pierogi's, which were a holiday treat. Family & friends were her deepest treasure which gave her so much enjoyment.
A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Friday, April 5 at noon at Corpus Christi Church. Interment will follow at Parklawns Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tina's name to Menno Haven Benevolent Fund or Grane Hospice, 105 Gamma Dr., Pittsburg, PA 15238.
The family wishes to thank all her caregivers and Hospice for their compassion & kindness.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 24, 2019