Esh Gearhart
Esh Gearhart

Chambersburg - Mr. Esh Gearhart, 86, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital.

Born October 22, 1933 in Greencastle, PA, he is the son of the late Jacob and Pauline (Shindledecker) Gearhart. He graduated from Greencastle Antrim High School with the Class of 1951. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was primarily stationed in Germany and was a radio operator for reconnaissance missions. He retired in 1983 from American Can Co., Chambersburg, PA and in 1999, he retired from Merck &Co, Memphis, TN. He was a member of Shady Grove Hunting Club, American Legion, Orbisonia, PA and the Greencastle V.F.W.

Esh was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and sports of all kinds. A world traveler, Esh would travel wherever his wife would take him. He was always up for shooting a game of pool with his friends and family. He had a great sense of humor and was the first to bring out the laughter in the room. He will be remembered as a wonderful, loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, June F. (Mellott) Gearhart of Chambersburg; five children: Esh Gearhart, Fort Loudon, PA, Robin Gearhart-Sayler, Satellite Beach, FL, Therese Gearhart-Colton, San Jose, Costa Rica, Lori Gearhart-Kolinski, Chambersburg, PA, and Jacob "Troy" Gearhart, Ashland, MS; one step-son, Glen Derrick Rosenberry, Atlanta, GA; nine grandchildren: Zach, Carly, Brad, Taylor, Noah, Paige, Travis, Torrie and Heather; two step-grandchildren: Ashley and Josh; five great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; three sisters: Peggy Pensinger, St. Thomas, PA, Lois Holtry, Chambersburg, PA, Erma Holtry, Chambersburg, PA and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Faye Lynch.

Graveside services with military honors provided by Charles Nitterhouse VFW Post #1599 will be held at 2:30 P.M., Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Stenger Hill Cemetery, Fort Loudon, PA, officiated by Rev. Bob Macfarland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's at www.stjude.org.

Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Greencastle is handling the arrangements. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Public Opinion from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
