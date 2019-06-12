|
Esther I. Jamison
Scotland - Esther I. Sprow Jamison, 89, of Scotland, PA and formerly of Fayetteville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday evening, June 9, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. Born August 4, 1929 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late John D. and Ruth E. Dull Sprow. She was a 1947 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School. A homemaker most of her life, she had worked briefly at the former Stanley Company and the former Carrol Shoe Company. She was a member of Scotland United Methodist Church where she was active with the Willing Workers Sunday school class; enjoyed helping with Bible school; and was a member of the United Methodist Women. Mrs. Jamison was a prayer warrior. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her husband, Howard D. Jamison, whom she married August 26, 1950, preceded her in death on August 16, 1990.
She is survived by two daughters, Rita E. Jamison of Scotland and Kristine E. Crawford (Barrie) of Fayetteville; six grandsons and two granddaughters; and numerous great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, E. Daniel Sprow (Esther) of Fayetteville; a sister, H. Nancy Kreider (Earl) of Fayetteville; a sister-in-law, Gerry Jamison Fisher of Chambersburg; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Terry E. Jamison on May 15, 2019; a sister, B. Jane Smith; and her step-mother, Heartha C. Sprow.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Dr. John W. Irwin and Rev. James Fox will officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery near Quincy, PA. The family will receive friends from Noon - 1:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Scotland United Methodist Church, PO Box 511, Scotland, PA 17254.
Published in Public Opinion on June 12, 2019