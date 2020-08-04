Esther J. Brandt
Chambersburg - Mrs. Esther Jane (Gayman) Brandt, 98, of Scotland, PA passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation Center where she had resided for approximately the last year. Born May 2, 1922 in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Rhoda (Johnson) Gayman of Scotland. She grew up on a farm on what is now Letterkenny Army Depot before the family moved to Scotland in the 1940's, when the depot was built. After completing her schooling, she married Lester Brandt and eventually settled in a home on Lincoln Street in Scotland, where she raised her family. Later she worked at the L'Aiglon Clothing Factory, Shippensburg, PA. After her children were raised, she worked for the Federal Communications Commission, Gettysburg, PA until her retirement.
For many years, she attended the Chambersburg Christian and Missionary Alliance Church. She loved working in her yard, gardening, cooking, planning family gatherings, the Atlanta Braves and her favorite beagle, Peanut. She was a devoted mother to her children and loved being a part of all their activities as they grew up in Scotland. In her later years, she especially loved her grandchildren, Andrew, Shannon and Shelby and great-granddaughter, Kacey.
She is survived by her daughter Sandra Brandt Cook; her grandchildren Shannon (Robert) Harris of Atlanta, GA, Shelby Wagner of Chambersburg and Andrew Watson of Cincinnati, OH; her great-granddaughter, Kacey Harris of Atlanta, GA; her son-in-law, Walter Watson, Jr.; and several close cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Lester, she was preceded in death by her son, Elwood Lee Brandt; her brother, Lee Gayman; and her sisters, Mary Walters, Erma Alexander and Ruth Millhouse. She was also preceded in death by her loving daughter, Carol Watson.