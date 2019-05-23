Services
Memorial service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel at Menno Haven
Graveside service
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Spring Hill Cemetery
Esther M. Hippensteele


1925 - 2019
Esther M. Hippensteele Obituary
Esther M. Hippensteele

Chambersburg - Esther M. Hippensteele, 93, a resident at Menno Haven, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Born May 24, 1925 in Culbertson, PA. Esther was a daughter of the late Amos and Prudence Zook Sollenberger.

She was a 1943 graduate of Messiah Academy, a 1947 graduate of Shippensburg University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary Education and in 1976 she earned a Master's Degree in Library Science. Esther retired from the Shippensburg Junior High School as a Librarian. She was a member of Messiah United Methodist Church where she was a member of their Chancel Choir. For many years she volunteered at Menno Haven.

Esther is survived by two nieces, Beth Mellott Mason and Gloria Sollenberger Gurkoff. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee B. Hippensteele who passed away January 28, 2002. Two brothers, Joseph and Irvin Sollenberger, one sister, Ruth Mellott, one step-sister, Anna Mae Oberholser, step-mother, Fannie Sollenberger, and a step-sister, Ruth Wenger are also deceased.

A memorial services will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10 am in the Chapel at Menno Haven. Graveside services will be held at 1 pm in the Spring Hill Cemetery. There will be no viewing.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Messiah United Methodist Church 30 S. Penn St., Shippensburg, PA 17257 or the Benevolent Fund at Menno Haven, 2075 Scotland Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on May 23, 2019
