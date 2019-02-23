Services
Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, Inc.
47 North Park Avenue
Mercersburg, PA 17236
(717) 328-2812
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, Inc.
47 North Park Avenue
Mercersburg, PA 17236
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, Inc.
47 North Park Avenue
Mercersburg, PA 17236
1934 - 2019
Esther Seiders Obituary
Esther Seiders

Mercersburg - Esther L. Seiders, 84, of Mercersburg, passed away February 20, 2019 at her home.

Born August 6, 1934 at Mercersburg, she was a daughter of the late Charles V. and Rosie M. Mullenix Hawbaker.

Esther and her late husband, Perry, had operated Seiders Retirement Home. Earlier in life, she had worked at McLaughlin's Drug Store and local retail shops. She enjoyed baking, cooking, crafts, and canning.

Surviving family include a son, Garry L. (Ellie) Seiders, Front Royal, VA, a daughter, Tina M. (Steve) McKelvey, Quincy, PA, five grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, a sister, Frances M. Reed and a brother, Robert E. Hawbaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Perry H. Seiders, who died February 3, 2014, three siblings, Donald V. and Junior L. Hawbaker, and Edna V. Clever, and stepmother, Viola E. Mullenix Hawbaker.

Funeral service 1:00 PM Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg, with Pastor Christopher M. Seiders officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Mercersburg.

Viewing 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 23, 2019
