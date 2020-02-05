Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Ethel P. "Sandy" Eichelberger

Ethel P. "Sandy" Eichelberger

Chambersburg - Ethel Pauline "Sandy" Eichelberger passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, with her family by her side.

Sandy lived her life the way she wanted, always making sure to share her sincere kindness and generosity with others. Sandy enjoyed country music, shopping, and spending time with her only granddaughter, Farrah L. McCloud.

Sandy will be dearly missed by her husband of 43 years, Donald L. Eichelberger, her son, Timothy M. Deline, her daughter, Lesley J. Eichelberger, her granddaughter, and many more relatives and friends.

A memorial visitation for Sandy will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
