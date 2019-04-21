|
Eugene Barlow, Sr.
Chambersburg - Eugene G. Barlow, Sr., 95, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at his home. Born February 24, 1924 in Elwood, IN, he was a son of the late Elsworth and Eliza May Warrick Barlow. His beloved wife, Pauline Marie Sutton Barlow, whom he married on October 18, 1944, preceded him in death on February 19, 2016.
Eugene served honorably and proudly throughout his 27 year career in the US Army. He was a veteran of World War II, Korea and Vietnam. After his military service, Eugene was employed at Letterkenny Army Depot until his retirement. He enjoyed birdwatching, playing the lottery, raising chickens, collecting cameras and radios and hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda K. Hardman (husband Martin A., Jr.) of Waynesboro, PA; daughter in law, Patty A. Sanders Barlow of Chambersburg, PA; four grandchildren, Buffie Lehman Tolbert (husband Chad) of Greencastle, PA, Michael Barlow of Chambersburg, PA, Mark Hardman of Waynesboro, PA, and Tammy Hardman Stouffer of Waynesboro, PA; eleven great-grandchildren, Rachel Lehman, Matthew Lehman, Dylan Nichols, Jordan Tolbert, Riley Stouffer, Cole Stouffer, Megan Gent, Logan Gent, Jessica Hardman, Dakota Hardman, and Chance Hardman; and five great-great grandchildren, Jayden, August, Ember, Kaidence and Kahli. In addition to his wife and parents, Eugene was preceded in death by his son, Eugene G. Barlow, Jr.; three step-brothers, Samuel, Sanford and Robert Frazee and his half-sister, Lorene Howell.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Pastor Eugene Cline will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Gardens where military honors will be provided by members of the Charles Nitterhouse VFW Post 1599 Honor Guard. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 21, 2019