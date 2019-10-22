|
|
Eugene "Gene" C. Dillon
Buchanan Valley, PA - God welcomed into His stadium in heaven His son Gene on Saturday. Eugene "Gene" C. Dillon, 63, of Buchanan Valley, PA passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 from complications due to injuries received after heart bypass surgery on June 27 at the York Hospital.
Born June 8, 1956 in Gettysburg, PA he was the son of the late J. Donald and Marie (Keller) Dillon of Buchanan Valley. He was the husband of Patricia "Patty" A. (Miller) Dillon to whom they shared their life together for over twenty-two years.
Prior to enjoying his retirement the last eleven years, Gene worked as an equipment operator for Penn DOT for over twenty-five years. He was a founding member, along with his brother and brother-in-law, of the Buchanan Valley Fire Department where he went on to serve as a line officer and driver. He was an avid sports fan and in particular, loved Penn State football & basketball, the LA Dodgers and played in local softball leagues.
In addition to his wife, Gene is survived by their two children, Robert Funt and his wife Melanie, of Williamsburg, VA, Andrea Helsley and her husband Justin, of New Oxford, PA, three grandchildren, Connor, Carter, & Amelia; five siblings, Linda Spielman, of Buchanan Valley, PA, Larry Dillon, of Buchanan Valley, PA, Dave Dillon, of East Berlin, PA, Janet Bordwine and her husband Chris, of Winchester, VA, Cindi Phares and her husband Al, of Buchanan Valley, PA; two aunts, Joan Swanger, Hanover, PA and Irene Steinberger, Chambersburg PA and uncle, Carl Keller, Gettysburg, PA; his father-in-law, Fred Miller, of Abbottstown, PA, and mother-in-law, Susan Merfa, of Hanover, PA, brothers-in-law, Fred Miller and Paul Miller, and sister-in-law, Mary Anne Coover, plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Gene was a lover of nature, enjoyed watching and hunting deer, and traveling to ocean destinations. And he cared for all God's beings, but in particular, he was devoted to his three other "kids", his beloved Tiger, Rush, and Ms. Snerdly.
The family is hosting a time of fellowship for family and friends, starting at 1:00 PM, Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Buchanan Valley Fire Department, 1180 Buchanan Valley Rd., Orrtanna, PA. In lieu of flowers, as Gene was not a flower-type guy, the family is asking that donations be made to the Buchanan Valley Fire Department or the Adams County SPCA. The Monahan Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral details and online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019