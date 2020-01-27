Services
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
6492 Lincoln Way West
St. Thomas, PA 17252
(717) 369-2788
Eugene Chilcote Sr.

Eugene Chilcote Sr. Obituary
Eugene Chilcote Sr.

Chambersburg - Eugene Roy Chilcote, Sr., 83, formerly of Warm Spring Road, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away January 25, 2020 at Paramount Nursing Home, Fayetteville. He was born on September 28, 1936 in Shade Gap,, Pennsylvania to Herman and Effie (McMullen) Chilcote. He retired from T.B. Woods in 1984 as a machinist. He enjoyed working outside doing yard work.

He is survived by his two sons: Eugene R. Chilcote Jr. of Edenville and Andy L. Chilcote of Somerset. He has two grandchildren: Amy and Eric Chilcote and five great-grandchildren. He is survived by five sisters; Alma Helmuth of Ft. Loudon, Dolly Mann of Reading, Jane Lauder of Mifflintown, Mary McCunn of Neelyton, Beverly Strickler of Thompsontown, and four brothers, Boyd of Kistler, Wendell of Mechanicsburg, Bobby of Rock Hill, Randy of Lewistown. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Potts Chilcote and three half-brothers, Ralph, Max and Dick Chilcote.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday at 11:00 AM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, 6492 L.W.W., St. Thomas with Rev. Brent Mangus officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6:00 till 8:00 PM at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Interment will follow in Salem Cemetery, Shade Gap, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
