|
|
Eugene Deshong
Chambersburg - Eugene C. Deshong, 77, died May 26, 2020 at Manor Care Health Service, Chambersburg, PA
Born September 13, 1942 in McConnellsburg, PA he was a son of the late Dick and Dolly Mae (Miller) Deshong.
He was a 1961 graduate of James Buchanan High School, Mercersburg, PA.
Eugene served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War.
He was a former employee of Grove Worldwide, Waynesboro Construction, and Shippensburg Pump Company. He was a member of NRA.
Eugene enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and sitting on the front porch smoking his pipe.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn A. (Amsley) Deshong, whom he married April 25, 2015. Two children, Wendy Bowen and Matthew Deshong; step-daughter, Tanya Gordon; four grandchildren, Sydney Bowen, Kody Bowen, Savannah Deshong, and Sara Deshong; step-grandchild, Dalton Gordon; a brother, Roger Deshong, a half-sister, Shirley Deshong, and nieces and nephews. Eugene was preceded in death by his second wife, Lou Ann (McCulloh) Deshong.
Due to the current health crisis there will be no public service at this time.
Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg.
Published in Public Opinion from May 27 to May 28, 2020