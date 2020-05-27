Services
Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, Inc.
47 North Park Avenue
Mercersburg, PA 17236
(717) 328-2812
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Deshong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Deshong

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Deshong Obituary
Eugene Deshong

Chambersburg - Eugene C. Deshong, 77, died May 26, 2020 at Manor Care Health Service, Chambersburg, PA

Born September 13, 1942 in McConnellsburg, PA he was a son of the late Dick and Dolly Mae (Miller) Deshong.

He was a 1961 graduate of James Buchanan High School, Mercersburg, PA.

Eugene served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War.

He was a former employee of Grove Worldwide, Waynesboro Construction, and Shippensburg Pump Company. He was a member of NRA.

Eugene enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and sitting on the front porch smoking his pipe.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn A. (Amsley) Deshong, whom he married April 25, 2015. Two children, Wendy Bowen and Matthew Deshong; step-daughter, Tanya Gordon; four grandchildren, Sydney Bowen, Kody Bowen, Savannah Deshong, and Sara Deshong; step-grandchild, Dalton Gordon; a brother, Roger Deshong, a half-sister, Shirley Deshong, and nieces and nephews. Eugene was preceded in death by his second wife, Lou Ann (McCulloh) Deshong.

Due to the current health crisis there will be no public service at this time.

Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg.
Published in Public Opinion from May 27 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -