Eugene Hunsberger
Eugene Hunsberger

Mercersburg - Eugene A. "Gene" Hunsberger, 90, of Mercersburg, was called by God to his heavenly home on September 22, 2020, while a patient at Chambersburg Hospital. Gene had been in failing health for the past year.

Born September 6, 1930 in Hagerstown, MD he was a son of the late Clarence W. and Hazel L. (Secrest) Hunsberger.

Gene was a graduate of Mercersburg High School. Following graduation, he worked at several local businesses, Mercersburg Tannery, H.R. Cordell & Sons, and Musselman Plasterers. He worked as an electrician for J.J. Alleman, Paul Barnes, Warren Electric, and was self-employed for a number of years. He retired from Ellsworth Electric in 1992. In retirement he continued to do electrical work. He enjoyed hunting, hunting Indian artifacts, lawn care and gardening.

Gene was a member of Welsh Run Church of the Brethren. He truly loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving family include his wife, Daris H. (Ernst) Hunsberger, whom he married December 26, 1955. Three children, Deborah A. (Donald) Piper, Mercersburg, Kenneth E. (Donna) Hunsberger, Greencastle, and Thomas C. Hunsberger, Nashville, TN. Three grandchildren, Erica D. (Joel) Piper, Matthew B. (Amanda) Piper, and Tiffany A. (Jacob) Corl all of Mercersburg. Four great grandsons, Jayden, Cade, Keton, and Jaxson. A sister, Dorothy (Paul) Martin, Newville, PA, a brother, Harold (Lynn) Hunsberger, Mercersburg, a sister in law, Martha Hunsberger, Chambersburg, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Gene was preceded in death by a twin brother, Edward Hunsberger and brother Henry Hunsberger.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fort Loudoun Historical Society, P.O. Box 181, Ft. Loudon, PA 17224.

Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg.






Published in Public Opinion from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
