Services
Ronan Funeral Home
255 York Road
Carlisle, PA 17013
(717) 258-9863
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Siloam United Methodist Church
9541 Pleasant Ridge Rd
Harrisonville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Schooley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Leon Schooley


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eugene Leon Schooley Obituary
Eugene Leon Schooley

Harrisonville - Eugene Leon Schooley, 64, of Harrisonville, died unexpectedly in Maryland on May 25, 2019.

Born June 2, 1964, in McConnellsburg, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Ellen (Bergsted), Schooley.

He was retired from the Gateway Travel Plaza in Bedford.

Eugene loved bicycling and helping with maintenance at Siloam Church.

Surviving are his siblings: Darlene Zimmerman, Diane Kelso, Margie Hill, Linea Watkins, Frances Johnson, Kenny Schooley, Jr., Eddie Schooley, Gary Schooley, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother and sister: Danny Schooley and Beverly Rhines.

Memorial services will be held at 2 PM Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Siloam United Methodist Church, 9541 Pleasant Ridge Rd, Harrisonville, PA.

Ronan Funeral Home, Carlisle, is in charge of arrangements.

To express an online condolence, please visit www.ronanfh.com
Published in Public Opinion on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now