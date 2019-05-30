|
Eugene Leon Schooley
Harrisonville - Eugene Leon Schooley, 64, of Harrisonville, died unexpectedly in Maryland on May 25, 2019.
Born June 2, 1964, in McConnellsburg, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Ellen (Bergsted), Schooley.
He was retired from the Gateway Travel Plaza in Bedford.
Eugene loved bicycling and helping with maintenance at Siloam Church.
Surviving are his siblings: Darlene Zimmerman, Diane Kelso, Margie Hill, Linea Watkins, Frances Johnson, Kenny Schooley, Jr., Eddie Schooley, Gary Schooley, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother and sister: Danny Schooley and Beverly Rhines.
Memorial services will be held at 2 PM Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Siloam United Methodist Church, 9541 Pleasant Ridge Rd, Harrisonville, PA.
Ronan Funeral Home, Carlisle, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Public Opinion on May 30, 2019