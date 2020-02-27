|
|
Eugene R. Eberly
Fayetteville - Eugene R. Eberly, age 79, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born March 4, 1940, in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late Reuben W. and Miriam E. Baer Eberly.
Mr. Eberly worked as a dairy farmer and logger most of his life. He was a member of Grand Point Church and served as an Elder and Sunday School Teacher at Cedar Street Mennonite Church. He was also a member of the Chambersburg Farm Service, where he served on the Board. He enjoyed hunting, spending time at the gun shop and swapping hunting tales.
Surviving is his wife of 59 years Janet L. Shank Eberly, whom he married on May 1, 1960; five children, Lynn E. Eberly (wife Suzann) of Fayetteville, PA, Darrell L. Eberly (wife Twila) of Lancaster, PA, Carolyn S. Kreider (husband John) of Lancaster, PA, Jay L. Eberly (wife Debbie) of IA, and Rose M. Sommers (husband Denver) of Leola, PA; 13 grandchildren, Diane (Nicholas) Helman, Stephanie (Wesley) Stahl, Amanda (Christopher) Wong, Dallas Eberly, Katelyn (Jeremy) Hunsberger, Tyler (Aubrey) Kreider, Kelly (Joshua) Tucker, Logan (Amy) Kreider, Lindsey Kreider, Isaac Sommers, Ethan Sommers, Aidan Sommers, and Elliot Sommers; 18 great-grandchildren; nine siblings, Audrey Clugston of Wayne City, IL, Gerald (Elaine) Eberly of Ghent, NY, Marie Keim of Alliance, OH, Wilma (Wilbur) Zehr of Madras, OR, Barbara Schuler of Manheim, PA, Betty (Joe) Hostetter of Arcadia, FL, Kaye (Elmer) Martin of Halsey, OR, Daniel (Carol) Eberly of Fayetteville, PA and Duane (Carolyn) Eberly of Ontario, OR; and his brother-in-law, Larry Troyer of Lincoln, DE. In addition to his parents, Eugene was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Troyer and his brother-in-law, Tom Clugston.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Grand Point Church, 2230 Grand Point Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Graveside services will be private. Rev. Lawrence Metzler and Rev. Darrell Baer will officiate. The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Tuesday evening and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Aid Ministries, 2412 Division Hwy, Ephrata, PA 17522 or to Shalom Christian Academy, 126 Social Island Rd, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg, PA. Condolences may be offered at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020