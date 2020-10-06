Evelyn Hollaway Gingrich



Mercersburg - Evelyn Hollaway Gingrich, 99, of Mercersburg, departed this life on Monday, October 5th 2020. The daughter of Lily May (Stripling) and Richard Homer Hollaway, she was born in Gadsden, Alabama on September 13, 1921. Her father's work followed large construction projects and Evelyn's early years were spent in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio, and New Jersey, settling in Philadelphia in her high school years.



During the War Years, Evelyn worked in office and secretarial positions in Philadelphia, securing a position with RCA in 1946, first in Accounting, then as secretary to the Assistant Controller of RCA Service Company, and finally as executive secretary in the RCA Television Service Company in Collingswood, NJ.



A chance meeting while on vacation introduced Evelyn to John K. "Jack" Gingrich, and they eventually married in Collingswood in 1959. From that time, she engaged herself with homemaking for her husband and father-in-law, while becoming active in local community, civic and church activities. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church of the Upper West Conococheague for over 60 years, serving as Deacon and member of the Session. For many years, Evelyn ran A Country Road Gift Shop, and served as the local agent for Charles Stoner prints.



Evelyn is survived by daughter Deb (Tommy) Tew and grandson Joseph, as well as nephews John Hollaway, James P. Hollaway, Mark LaBrie, Kim LaBrie, and nieces Ruth Hollaway, Heidi Crawford and Emy Ackernecht. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, as well as brothers Capt W.D. Hollaway, Charles B. Hollaway, Paul Hollaway (infant), and sisters Dorothy Cordelia Hollaway and Clarice LaBrie.



Family and friends will celebrate Evelyn's life on Friday, October 9 with a 2:00 private service (necessitated by public gathering restrictions) at the Presbyterian Church of the Upper West Conococheague in Mercersburg with Revs. Ron Martin-Minnich and Anthony Lorenz officiating. Friends may join the service on Facebook @PresbyterianChurchUpperWestConococheague and are welcome to gather with family immediately following the service at Fairview Cemetery in Mercersburg where Evelyn will be interred. Visitation and viewing will be held on Thursday, October 8, from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, 47 N. Park Ave., Mercersburg. Memorial contributions may be made to Presbyterian Church of the Upper West Conococheague, 34 West Seminary St., Mercersburg, PA 17236.









