Fannie L. Slick
1936 - 2020
Fannie L. Slick

Chambersburg, PA - Fannie L. Slick, age 84, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Chambers Point Nursing Center. Born May 25, 1936, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Monroe and Mary Wingert Byers.

A graduate of the former Chambersburg High School and the Harrisburg Poly Clinic Nursing School, Mrs. Slick worked as a registered nurse for a number of years, retiring as Director of Nursing at Menno Haven, Inc. in 1987. Following clinical training in Pastoral Care, she served as Minister of Congregational Care at Chambersburg Brethren In Christ Church. Mrs. Slick enjoyed reading, gardening, walking, and mentoring people of all ages. She was a member of the Mission Hill Church (the former Chambersburg Brethren in Christ Church)

She is survived by her husband, John R. Slick, whom she married on February 15, 1958; three children, J. Robert Slick, Jr. (wife Karla) of Chambersburg, PA, Susan Grove (husband Alan) of Gilbertsville, PA, and Amy Avella (husband David) of Cherry Hill, NJ; four grandchildren, Christopher Slick (wife Jori), Allyson Slick, Johnathan Grove, and Andrew Grove; two great-grandchildren, Caleb and Noelle Slick; and two siblings, Ethelbert Ivan Byers (wife Linda) of Chambersburg, PA and Joan Elizabeth Rutt (husband Galen) of Landisville, PA.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 11 AM at Air Hill Cemetery, 7041 Cumberland Hwy., Chambersburg, PA, where Pastor Kevin Witter will officiate. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 6-8 PM at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA. The family asks that everyone in attendance adhere to the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the PA Department of Health. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to The Tide, 5800 Cumberland Highway, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memoires page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Air Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
