Chambersburg - Fay L. Group, 80, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away June 26, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was born on May 24, 1940 in Chambersburg , Pennsylvania to Frank and Cora (Friese) Kegerreis. Fay was a loving and devoted wife to her husband, Ronnie, who preceded her in death. She loved her children and demonstrated that love through her willingness to lend a helping hand to them in any way that she was able. She enjoyed solving jigsaw puzzles and was an avid knitter. She loved to use her talent in knitting to make beautiful sweaters, mittens, scarfs, hats, booties and dish cloths for her family and friends. She was also a wonderful cook and baker. Fay relished being outdoors whenever possible, and enjoyed long walks, mowing grass, and attending to her flowers. She also preferred to be on the move rather than to be sitting idle. Throughout her life Fay demonstrated her energetic and industrious demeanor as she worked alongside Ronnie on the dairy farm. She also worked as a hairdresser and accumulated many loyal patrons who adored her. More recently she shared many great times with her companion, Lanny. Fay loved the Lord and will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.

She is survived by her five children: Cheri Johnson of Chambersburg, Darwin ( husband of Tonya) Group of Chambersburg, Karen (wife of Andy) Frey of Chambersburg, Terry (husband of Shirley) Group of Lakeland, Florida and Travis Group of Bedford, PA. She has thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Shirley Sites of Chambersburg.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday at 11:00 AM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.






