Faye B. Reisher


Faye B. Reisher Obituary
Faye B. Reisher

Chambersburg, PA - Faye B. Reisher, age 87, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born in New Bedford, MA, on August 9, 1931, she was the daughter of the late David and Mildred Black Scott.

Mrs. Reisher was a homemaker most of her adult life. Mrs. Reisher was a member of the Salvation Army, she had a passion for animals, and loved feeding birds, helping others, and listening to the rain.

Surviving is her son, Jack Thayer of Chambersburg, PA, two grandchildren, Peggy Whitsel (husband Ryan) who she raised and Jesse Markle, and a sister, J. Eileen Boyles of Chambersburg, PA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald E. Reisher in 1993, a daughter, Joellen Markle, and two brothers, Thomas Scott and Darryl "Sonny" Scott.

Services and interment will be scheduled at a later time. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneral home.com.
Published in Public Opinion on May 29, 2019
