Faye Cline
Mercersburg - Faye K. Cline, 86, of Mercersburg, passed away Saturday April 6, 2019 in Chambersburg, PA at Rodgers Private Homecare Facility.
Born February 19, 1933, in Mercersburg, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Elsie Bennett Keefer.
Faye graduated from Lemasters High School in 1951 and worked her entire life as a seamstress for numerous clothing factories in the area. She was a private person who enjoyed socializing with her family and friends the most. Faye loved family gatherings, attending county fairs, flea markets, and auctions. She enjoyed many things like reading, gardening, canning foods, crocheting, and watching birds and wildlife.
Faye is survived by five children, Harriet & John Warsing of Harrisonville, PA, Rodney & Kim Cline of Greencastle, Arlene & Jerry Hege of Mercersburg, Lonnie & April Cline of Chambersburg, Barry & Julie Cline of St. Thomas. She is survived by 10 grandchildren, 21 great- grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and siblings: Chester Keefer of Mercersburg and Rita Johns of Spring Run, PA.
Faye is preceded in death by her grandsons, Larry R. Briggs, Jr., Jonathan Briggs, and siblings: Melvin, Dale, Glenn, and Minnie Keefer.
There will be a public graveside service at 2:00 PM on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery, Mercersburg PA, with Pastor Floyd Myers officiating.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 9, 2019