Faye V. Mellott
Greencastle, PA - Faye V. Mellott, age 79, of Greencastle, PA passed away at the Chambersburg Hospital on Saturday, August 4, 2019. Born in Antrim Township, PA, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Genevieve Mills Chamberlin.
Mrs. Mellott was a graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School. She worked as a receptionist for the offices of Dr. Thayne Maurer in Shippensburg and formerly in Greencastle for 20 years. After retirement, she went on to work for the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Greencastle as a Custodian for more than 13 years. She was a member of Calvary Assembly of God Church in Waynesboro, PA, where she had played the piano at church and had taught Sunday school, years ago. She enjoyed spending times with her family, friends, and her loyal dog, Bruno.
Surviving is her loving granddaughter, Angela S. Mellott; son, Brent E. Mellott of Marion, PA and his children, Hunter, Austin, and Alexis Mellott; a grandson, Greg Edwards and his children; and two great-granddaughters, Riley and Teagan Carbaugh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Paul R. Mellott on December 31, 2003; a daughter, Janita Kaye Mellott in 1961 and a sister, Jane Marie Chamberlin.
Services and interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, Greencastle, PA.A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 11:30 AM in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Buchanan Trail West, Greencastle, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Summit Health Development Office, 785 5th Ave., suite 1, Chambersburg, PA 17202; please designate The Hennessey House3 in the Memo of your check. Online condolences may be offered at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 6, 2019