Fayetteville - Ferdinand Charles Bikle III, 71, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at home. He was born January 19, 1949 in Chambersburg, the son of the late Ferdinand Jr and Doris (Forrester) Bikle. Ferd was a graduate of Chambersburg Area High School. He was an orchardist and co-worker of White Church Orchards along with his parents. He retired from Chambersburg Area School District as a custodian. Ferd was a member of Solomon's Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he served on Church Council. He enjoyed collecting Lionel trains and was a fan of NASCAR. Ferd is survived by his wife, Constance (Douglas) whom he married November 22, 1971, a son; Ferdinand IV, husband of Patricia, Roanoke, VA; a daughter, Marie Dovey, wife of Todd, Fayetteville and a granddaughter, Kaitlyn Dovey. He was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Bikle. Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Sellers Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Nienstedt officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.sellersfuneralhome.com






Published in Public Opinion from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
