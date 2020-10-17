1/1
Florence L. Karper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence L. Karper

Shippensburg - Florence L. Karper, 81, of Shippensburg, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at home.

She was born Wednesday, December 14, 1938 in Shippensburg, PA. Florence was a daughter of the late James E. and Grace E. (Lehman) Witter.

She retired in 1992 from the former Greif Company and also worked at the former Stanley Company. Florence was a member of the Prince Street United Brethren Church, Shippensburg. She was a 1957 graduate of the Shippensburg High School. Florence loved her family and cherished her great-granddaughters and enjoyed spending time at their cabin.

Florence is survived by her husband, Kenneth Clair Karper, one daughter, Kimberly Kay (James) Naugle, one grandson, Ryan Clair Naugle, two great-granddaughters, Kaylee J. Naugle and Chloe J. Naugle, five siblings, Patsy J. Mellott, James C. (Barb) Witter, Hazel V. Richardson, Susie D. Elliott and Sandra J. (George) Clough.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Bert E. and Florence E. Witter and maternal grandparents, James C. and Lotti S. Lehman.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg with The Rev. Bruce Levy officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the services in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 1200 Walnut Bottom Rd., #302, Carlisle, PA 17015 or https://heartlandhospicefund.org.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved