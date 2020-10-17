Florence L. Karper
Shippensburg - Florence L. Karper, 81, of Shippensburg, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at home.
She was born Wednesday, December 14, 1938 in Shippensburg, PA. Florence was a daughter of the late James E. and Grace E. (Lehman) Witter.
She retired in 1992 from the former Greif Company and also worked at the former Stanley Company. Florence was a member of the Prince Street United Brethren Church, Shippensburg. She was a 1957 graduate of the Shippensburg High School. Florence loved her family and cherished her great-granddaughters and enjoyed spending time at their cabin.
Florence is survived by her husband, Kenneth Clair Karper, one daughter, Kimberly Kay (James) Naugle, one grandson, Ryan Clair Naugle, two great-granddaughters, Kaylee J. Naugle and Chloe J. Naugle, five siblings, Patsy J. Mellott, James C. (Barb) Witter, Hazel V. Richardson, Susie D. Elliott and Sandra J. (George) Clough.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Bert E. and Florence E. Witter and maternal grandparents, James C. and Lotti S. Lehman.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg with The Rev. Bruce Levy officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the services in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 1200 Walnut Bottom Rd., #302, Carlisle, PA 17015 or https://heartlandhospicefund.org
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com
