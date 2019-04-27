|
Frances J. Burkholder
Shippensburg, PA - Frances J. "Frannie" Burkholder, 81, of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully on the morning of Thursday, April 25, 2019 at her home.
Born Sunday, June 13, 1937 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Wilbur K. and Laura M. Poper Burkholder.
Frannie attended the Shippensburg Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed building Thomas Kincaid puzzles, gardening, planting flowers, and loved her cats.
She is survived by six sisters, Esther B. Burkholder, Betty Jane Burkholder, Linda M. Russell, and Mary B. Burkholder, all of Shippensburg, Virginia M. Horn, Chambersburg, and Patricia A. (Felton) Achord, Little Rock, AR; one brother, Ronald E. (Betty) Burkholder, Osceola, AR; sister-in-law, Margaret Rotz Burkholder, Chambersburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Howard K. "Red" Burkholder, and Dennis W. Burkholder; one sister, Martha L. Hostetter; and a brother- in-law, Bob Russell.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., with the Pastor Daniel E. Cluck, and Pastor Darwin Goshorn officiating. Burial will be in Air Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held Wednesday, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100 Harrisburg, PA 17112.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 27, 2019