Services
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
Viewing
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Burkholder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances J. Burkholder


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frances J. Burkholder Obituary
Frances J. Burkholder

Shippensburg, PA - Frances J. "Frannie" Burkholder, 81, of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully on the morning of Thursday, April 25, 2019 at her home.

Born Sunday, June 13, 1937 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Wilbur K. and Laura M. Poper Burkholder.

Frannie attended the Shippensburg Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed building Thomas Kincaid puzzles, gardening, planting flowers, and loved her cats.

She is survived by six sisters, Esther B. Burkholder, Betty Jane Burkholder, Linda M. Russell, and Mary B. Burkholder, all of Shippensburg, Virginia M. Horn, Chambersburg, and Patricia A. (Felton) Achord, Little Rock, AR; one brother, Ronald E. (Betty) Burkholder, Osceola, AR; sister-in-law, Margaret Rotz Burkholder, Chambersburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Howard K. "Red" Burkholder, and Dennis W. Burkholder; one sister, Martha L. Hostetter; and a brother- in-law, Bob Russell.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., with the Pastor Daniel E. Cluck, and Pastor Darwin Goshorn officiating. Burial will be in Air Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held Wednesday, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100 Harrisburg, PA 17112.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now