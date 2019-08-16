|
|
Frances "Betty" Kerchner
Greencastle - Frances E. "Betty" Kerchner, age 97 of Greencastle, PA died Tuesday August 6, 2019 at the Paramount Living Center in Fayetteville, PA.
Born February 23, 1922 in Antrim Township, Franklin County, PA, she was the daughter of the late J. Elmer and Katherine (Stouffer) Shinham. She married her husband John H. Kerchner on September 13, 1945. He died on June 12, 1996.
She was a 1940 graduate of Greencastle High School and she attended Hagerstown Business College.
Betty worked at Letterkenny Army Depot in her earlier years and then for the Franklin County Farmers Association of Chambersburg until her retirement.
Betty was an active member of the Greencastle Presbyterian Church where she served as an elder. She was a member of the Greencastle Women's Club, the Greencastle-Antrim Homemakers and Greencastle-Antrim Loyal Daughters. She was also a charter member of the Greencastle-Antrim Lioness Club. Her love of reading led to her founding the Lioness Penny Fund, which was used to buy large print books for the Besore Memorial Library in Greencastle.
Surviving family are one daughter Suzanne K. Martin and husband Larry of Fayetteville, PA; three granddaughters, Melissa Edmonds and husband Jeff, Amy Ellsworth and husband Erik, Laura Shatzer and husband Troy and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her twin brother William "Bill" Shinham in 2014.
In lieu of a traditional funeral service, there will be a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday August 31 at 10:00 AM at the Cathedral in the Pines at Caledonia State Park (across from Totem Pole Theatre). Casual dress is requested. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Greencastle Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 57 West Baltimore St., Greencastle, PA 17225 or to the Greencastle Lioness Club, P.O. Box 403, Greencastle, PA 17225. Arrangements were handled by the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home of Greencastle. Online condolences may be given at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 16, 2019