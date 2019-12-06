|
Frances L. "Bonnie" Staples
Quincy, PA - Frances L. "Bonnie" Bonner Staples, age 83, of Quincy, PA, passed away on Friday, December 06, 2019, at the Quincy Nursing Home. Born May 7, 1936, in Quincy Township, she was the daughter of the late Cloyd and Nettie Lysinger Bonner.
Bonnie was a cook at Moose Lodge 842 in Chambersburg for over 30 years; where she retired in 1999. She was a member of the Women of the Moose, a life member of the Amvets, and a member of the ladies auxiliary of the Post 1599 all in Chambersburg. She enjoyed gambling, cooking, and QVC shopping.
Surviving is a a daughter, Betty Truett of Chambersburg, PA; two grandsons, Clint Seibert of Chambersburg and Travis Truett of Chambersburg, PA; a great-grandson, Hayden Glass; and siblings, Peg Bigelow, Alverna Hoachlander, Dorothy "Dot" Degrange , Darlene "Cyd" Burns, Phyliss Miller, and Bernice Swank.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 2:30 PM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019