|
|
Frances M. Grove
Chambersburg - Frances M. Grove, 91, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Michaux Manor. Born January 30, 1928 in Bellwood, PA, she was a daughter of the late John R. and Anna Mary Hillard McElwain. Mrs. Grove was a 1946 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School and was employed at Belle Jewelers in downtown Chambersburg for 50 years. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ. Her husband, Robert J. Grove, whom she married August 15, 1948, preceded her in death on February 12, 1987.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda M. Rohlf and Nancy A. Gruen; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Gary K. Grove; her sister, Ida M. Day; and two brothers, Ernest R. and Herbert R. McElwain.
Services and interment will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019