Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 267-2454
Frances Mills

Frances Mills Obituary
Frances Mills

Chambersburg - Frances R. (Roll) Mills, 98, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on May 17, 2020. She was born on February 23, 1922 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to William and Sylvia (Burkhart) Roll. Her husband, Merle Mills passed on March of 1987 after 43 years of marriage. She was a life member of King Street United Brethren Church and the Golden Link Sunday School Class. She was a 1940 graduate of the Chambersburg Senior High School. Earlier in life she had been employed at Letterkenny Army Depot and then after 43 years of service retired from Knouse Foods in Chambersburg.

Frances is survived by daughters, Susan Newell, Darlene Mills and Wendy Mills and sons, Bennett Mills and Terry Mills. She has 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Lillian Renk of Bedford, PA and her friend and caregiver, Maria Murphy. In addition to her parents and husband Frances is preceded in death by a daughter, Caroline Mills and a son, Ralph Uglow, four sisters; Ann Porter, Jean Mowen, Rose Jacobs, and Virginia Trupia and brothers William ( Smoke) Roll and Frank Roll.

Interment will be held at a later date in Lincoln Cemetery, Chambersburg. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to a nonprofit animal rescue: Amanda Motter, 402 Kerrsville Rd., Carlisle, PA 17015. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 18 to May 19, 2020
