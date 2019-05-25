|
|
Francis D. "Pete" McIntire
Shady Grove - Francis D. "Pete" McIntire, 68, of Shady Grove, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center. Born October 30, 1950 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Francis D. McIntire, Sr. and Bette J. Beam McIntire.
Pete was a 1968 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School. He was employed as a Correctional Officer at the Maryland Correctional Institute of Hagerstown for 21 years until his retirement. Previously, he was employed at the Chambersburg Engineering Company for 20 years. He was a member of the Mt. Pisgah Lodge #443 of Greencastle, Amvets Post 224, Marine Corps League, Moose Lodge 842, VFW Post 6319, and the Williamsport Redmen Tribe 84. Pete enjoyed playing the drums in many bands over the years, including Solid State and Split Image. He was an avid collector, enjoyed gardening, riding motorcycles and drag races.
Pete is survived by his wife of 47 years, Spreng E. Conley McIntire, whom he married on June 27, 1971; two sons, Justin W. McIntire and wife Valerie of Chambersburg, and Todd R. McIntire and wife Melinda of Greencastle; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Barbara Trumpower and husband Ray of Greencastle, Pat Heller of TX, and Jan Shafer and husband Ron of Greencastle. He will also be missed by his beloved dog, Abby.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, May 30, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. John Kratz will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on May 25, 2019