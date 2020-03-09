|
|
Frank J. Menton
Shippensburg, PA - Frank James Menton of Shippensburg, PA passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 05, 2020. Frank, born on February 26, 1928, was the son of Frank and Josephine Menton. He graduated from Bethel High School, Bethel CT in 1945. Upon graduation, Frank served in the US Navy from 1945-1949 where he was a machinist on USS Sea Owl and USS Diablo submarines. After the Navy, Frank attended Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken New Jersey, where he was active in his fraternity (Beta Theta Pi), co-captained the national championship lacrosse team, and graduated in 1953 with a degree in mechanical engineering. While at Stevens, he met his future wife Rene (Irene Getsinger) who was studying nearby at Montclair University. They were married on December 5, 1953. Frank had a long career in the oil industry, working for the same company as it evolved over time with mergers from Tidewater to Getty to Texaco. Work related moves took Frank and Rene to California, Delaware, New Jersey, and Oklahoma. They moved to Shippensburg in 1990 shortly after his retirement from Texaco.
Frank enjoyed a wide range of activities over the years. He raised and showed collies, was active in the NJ artificial reef program, refereed soccer, and enjoyed golf with friends and family. He received his MBA from City College of New York in 1970 while working full-time and raising a large family. While living in Shippensburg, he kept busy leasing cows to local farmers, selling antiques, leasing trucks to a local construction company, and was active in the Christ United Methodist Church in Shippensburg, Pa.
Frank was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Rene Menton, his parents Frank and Josephine Menton, and by his siblings Grace Surma, Julia Coffey, John Menton, and Michele Parsons. He is survived by son Ronald Menton (wife Martha) of Stratham NH; son Richard Menton (wife Marie) of Shippensburg, Pa; son Martin Menton (wife Vicki) of Tulsa, OK; daughter Michelle Cathcart (husband Edwin Douthit) of Owasso, OK; son Frank Menton, Jr. (wife Dawna) of Greencastle, PA; son Steven Menton (partner Marsha) of Boiling Springs, PA; 14 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be expressed on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020