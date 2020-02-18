|
Frank Shuman Heberlig, 93, of 11 Darrin Avenue, Newburg, departed this life February 17, 2020, after a brief stay at Menno Haven Rehabilitation Facility.
Born October 17, 1926, in Hopewell Township, Cumberland County, he was a son of the late Frank A. and M. Ruth Shuman Heberlig. He was a lifelong resident of the Newburg Area.
A 1944 graduate of the Shippensburg High School, Mr. Heberlig served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He had overseas duty on the Island of Okinawa.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred (Morrow) Heberlig on October 1, 2014. The couple's love grew through the years as they were in the same class at the Mowersville Elementary School and through Shippensburg High School. They were married on June 11, 1947, and enjoyed their life together farming near Mowersville for the next 45 years. They had one of the highest producing herds of registered Holstein dairy cattle in Franklin County. Their small orchard and large garden on their farm and later at their home in Newburg brought them much pleasure. As the Lord blessed, there was always plenty to share with family, friends and neighbors. After Frank's retirement he made hundreds of wooden gifts for relatives and friends.
He was a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church for 72 years, where he was treasurer for 32 years. Frank also served as a church trustee, usher, president of the Men's Bible Class, a member of the church visitation team, and a director of the Franklin County-District Four Sunday School Convention for many years.
Frank was a lifetime member of the Newburg Hopewell Fire Co. and a Director of the Orrstown Bank from 1988 - 1997. He was a member of the Pennsylvania Farmer's Association for 30 years and served for 15 years as Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation Service committeeman of Orrstown District, Franklin County. He was named Farmer of the Year for Franklin County in 1964, served as a director of the Dairy Herd Improvement Association for several terms, and was a member of the national and state Holstein Associations. After retiring from farming, he was active in the Newburg Area Senior Citizens Group.
Surviving are one daughter, Mary S. (and husband, Donald L.) Burkholder of Chambersburg; and two sons, Rev. Wayne F. (and wife, Christine M.) Heberlig of Manchester, and Rodney E. (and wife, Janet L.) Heberlig of Shippensburg. Also surviving is one sister, Joanna (Mrs. Gary) Rupert of Chambersburg; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by twin sons Mark and Martin in 1953, his brother William G. Heberlig in 2005, and his sister V. Helen Kent in 2018.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23, in the Otterbein United Methodist Church, 15634 Paxton Run Road, Newburg. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Pastors Bruce Levy and Wayne F. Heberlig will officiate. A private interment will be in Otterbein Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Frank would prefer that memorial contributions be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church Building Fund, 15634 Paxton Run Road, Newburg, PA 17240, or to Joy El Ministries, 3741 Joy El Drive, Greencastle, PA 17225.
