Franklin R. Hatcher
Chambersburg, PA - Franklin Roosevelt Hatcher, 87, of Chambersburg, PA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday morning, September 17, 2020, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 21, 1932, in Homestead, PA, he was a son of the late James Henry and Brooke Vinson Hatcher. He was a 1951 graduate of the Mt. Pleasant High School (Hurst) in Norvelt, PA. While a senior in high school, he served as State President of the Future Farmers of America. Franklin held a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Franklin University, Columbus, Ohio, and a Master's Degree in Public Administration from Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant, MI. He also attended Cedarville College in Cedarville, OH; Ohio University in Athens, OH; and the University of Pittsburgh. He nearly completed his doctorate in Biblical counseling in recent years, but ran out of time.
Franklin was a man of many interests, talents, and occupations. While studying for his education, he pastored two Baptist churches—Big Sewickley Baptist in Youngwood, PA, and Knoxville Baptist Church in downtown Pittsburgh, PA. In 1958 he was ordained a Baptist minister by the Big Sewickley Association of America. Active in the Youth for Christ organization in the 1950's, Franklin served as director in Greensburg, PA, and Frederick, MD. In the early 1960's, Franklin entered the newspaper publishing field. After working for two newspapers in western Pennsylvania (the Greensburg Tribune Review and the Irwin Standard), he purchased a weekly newspaper in Baltimore, OH. In 1972 he became the publisher of a suburban Cincinnati newspaper in Sharonville, OH. After selling both newspapers in Ohio, he moved back to Pennsylvania and sold farm equipment for one year. He then entered the insurance field in 1981. For the next 39 years he operated his own brokerage firm, concentrating on employee benefits and specializing in group health coverage. He continued this until the present, even talking about calling on new clients just weeks before his death. Franklin had many other jobs throughout his life—truck farming, Christmas tree farming, raising black Angus cattle, working in a steel mill, etc.
Over the years, he was at one time President of the Baltimore Merchant's Association; President of the Fairfield County (Ohio) Young Republicans; and President of the Sharonville Businessmen's Association who named him Businessman of the Year.
Franklin was a devoted Christian who lived out his faith every day. He was a member of King Street Church in Chambersburg, where he and his wife have taught the Foundations Class for over 22 years, as well as many Wednesday evening classes in the early 2000's, dealing with marriage and family life. He loved reading, and his favorite book was the Bible. He read it passionately for years and years. He had many scriptures committed to memory, and used them to minister to people. He also enjoyed the theater, traveling, church activities, and he loved spending time with his wife, and with his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Franklin was a godly husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife, Beverly Gartside Hatcher, whom he married on June 6, 1998; two adopted daughters, Erica Lazaro and Sandra Shugart; his daughter-in-law Maria Hatcher; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 23 years, Mary Jane (Rogers) Hatcher; his son, Franklin Ross Hatcher; three infant children; and four siblings: Henry Vinson Hatcher, Donald Hatcher, Lucy Ann Queer, and Betty Christine Hatcher.
Franklin will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He loved people, talked to everyone he met, and remembered details of their lives. He was a true giver, often giving to help other people when, at times, he himself was in need. He loved supporting young missionaries who were bringing the Gospel to young people. He was always making people laugh, with jokes or just by "being Franklin." He had friends everywhere and could talk on any subject. What a one-of-a-kind gift he was!
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at King Street Church, in Chambersburg, PA, with Pastor Steve Flint and Rev. Ronnie Riggins officiating. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. At Franklin's request, there will be no viewing. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Saturday, at the church. The family requests that physical contacts be kept to a minimum due to the coronavirus. Burial will be private in Norland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Franklin requested that contributions in his memory be made to: King Street Student Grant Fund, 56 N. Second St., Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Condolences and memories may be shared on Franklin's Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
.