Freda Mullen
Freda Mullen

Chambersburg - Freda E. Mullen, 88, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away July 15, 2020 at Chambersburg Hospital. Pennsylvania . She was born on September 10, 1931 in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania to Vernon and Thelma (Starliper) Buterbaugh. She graduated from Mercersburg High School in 1949 and the Chambersburg Beauty School. She had her own salon in her home. She retired from J. Schoeneman after 41 years of service in 1995 and was a supervisor for 30 years. Not one to be idle after retiring, she volunteered at the Chambersburg Hospital, worked at the Shook Home and in the deli at Sunnyway Foods. Freda was an avid bowler and gardener. She enjoyed Country Music, the NBA, NASCAR, and keeping up with current events on Fox News. She loved animals. As the eldest of the family she enjoyed the yearly family gathering.

She is survived by two daughters; Cindy (Mark) Berger of Hagerstown, MD, and Carol (John) Hepfer of Roxbury. She has four grandchildren; Lance ( Melissa) Yeager, Nathan Berger, Joshua (Courtney) Berger, and Kaitlin (Michael) Smith and four great-grandchildren; Kayla Yeager, Jenna Yeager, Brady Smith and Calvin Berger. She is survived by a brother, Clair(Joyce) Buterbaugh and two sisters; JoAnn (Roy) Knepper and Doris (Richard) Hornbaker, many loving nieces and nephews and cousins and her beloved cat Tiger. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother Ronald Buterbaugh.

Because of the current Covid crisis a Celebration of Life service will be conducted at a later date. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home has been entrusted with conducting her services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com. Memorial donation may be sent to Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17202.






Published in Public Opinion from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
